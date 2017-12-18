Police: Men forced door open, attacked man

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say two men broke into a man’s house and stole from him.

A sworn statement from Decatur police says a man was home alone on Oct. 26 in the 1000 block of West Green Street when the suspects forced his front door open and started battering him. Police say they hit and choked the man, asking him where “it” was. Officers say the man did not know what the men wanted.

Police say one of the men had a handgun. Officers identified one of the suspects as Freddie Davis Jr., 31.

The statement says the victim watched as the men carried his TV outside and to a green car. Police say he locked the front door and hid in a second-story bedroom as the suspects forced the same door open again.

Police say the victim left the house from a second-story window because he feared the men would attack him again. He called police from a neighbor’s house.

Officers later found the car and the man’s TV in the 900 block of North Dunham Street.

Davis is behind bars in Macon County with a bond set at $250,000. Police have not released details about the second suspect.