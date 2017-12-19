Young MacArthur squad picks up win over 3A runner-up Rochester

DECATUR -- MacArthur has accrued an 8-3 record this season under first-year head coach Mike "Dubb" Williams, and on Monday night the Generals picked up their most important win to date.



The Generals overcame a 22-13 deficit at the end of the first quarter and knocked off defending Class 3A runner-up Rochester by a final score of 55-52. The Rockets are now 7-5 on the season, 3-3 in Central State Eight play. MacArthur is now 2-3 in conference.