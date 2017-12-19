Young MacArthur squad picks up win over 3A runner-up Rochester

Freshman guard Taya Davis leads MacArthur with 3.8 assists per game to go with 8.5 points per game. Freshman guard Taya Davis leads MacArthur with 3.8 assists per game to go with 8.5 points per game.

DECATUR -- MacArthur has accrued an 8-3 record this season under first-year head coach Mike "Dubb" Williams, and on Monday night the Generals picked up their most important win to date.

The Generals overcame a 22-13 deficit at the end of the first quarter and knocked off defending Class 3A runner-up Rochester by a final score of 55-52. The Rockets are now 7-5 on the season, 3-3 in Central State Eight play. MacArthur is now 2-3 in conference.

