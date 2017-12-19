ISP responding to fatal crash in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police were on scene of a fatal crash on Tuesday morning.

Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Route 1, between 8th and 9th Streets. The crash involves one vehicle.

The route will be closed for several hours as police work to clear the scene and investigate the crash. Traffic will be re-routed.

No other details about the crash were released. Check back at WAND-TV for more details as the become available.