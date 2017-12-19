Appellate Court Judge Dies Tuesday Morning

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner announced the death of Judge John Schmidt Tuesday morning.

Coroner Cinda Edwards says Schmidt passed away just after 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at Memorial Medical Center's Emergency Room. Schmidt was 52. Edwards says at this time his death is presumed to be from natural causes and there is no evidence of foul play. An autopsy is scheduled for later this morning.

Judge Schmidt was appointed in October to fill an open spot on the 4th District Appellate Court. Schmidt's assignment as an appellate judge started December 7th.

Previously, Schmidt was the Sangamon County state’s attorney.