Bond reduction denied in November murder case

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Macon County judge has decided not to reduce the bond for a man arrested in a November murder.

Police arrested Keirsean Bond, 26, on charges of first degree murder and armed robbery in the death of Todd Feldkamp, 48, and the shooting of Scottie Bone, 25, on November 18 in Decatur. The judge denied Bond’s bond reduction request, according to online court records posted this week.

At a coroner’s inquest, a detective on the case said the shooting began with a marijuana deal and that a second, unidentified man may have fired the shots. Police on Tuesday said they have made no additional arrests in the case and said they will notify the press “when and if that occurs.”

Bond is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on January 22, according to court records.