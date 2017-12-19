Coroner: No suspicion of foul play in baby's death

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Investigators say they do not suspect foul play in the death of a three-month-old infant early Monday morning.

Decatur Police reported Monday that emergency workers had been called to the 3200 block of Condor Drive on reports of a baby not breathing. When they arrived, the child was unresponsive, and the child was pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital, according to a police press release.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said Tuesday an autopsy showed no signs of trauma, violence, abuse or neglect. Day said lab tests will be “vital” to determining the cause of the child’s death, and he said the cause of death is listed as “pending” until the results of those tests return.