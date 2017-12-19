Fire department investigating arson fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Fire officials say a vacant home that caught fire is being investigated as arson.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 1400 block of East Lawrence Avenue on Monday around 6:40 a.m.

Officials say the home is a one bedroom, one bathroom home. It was vacant at the time of the fire.

The structure is a total loss and the estimated value is around $2,500.

Firefighters has the blaze out just after 7 a.m.