Fire department investigating arson fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Fire officials say a vacant home that caught fire is being investigated as arson. 

Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 1400 block of East Lawrence Avenue on Monday around 6:40 a.m. 

Officials say the home is a one bedroom, one bathroom home. It was vacant at the time of the fire. 

The structure is a total loss and the estimated value is around $2,500. 

Firefighters has the blaze out just after 7 a.m. 

