Judge allows accused basketball player to travel to Germany

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A former Decatur high school basketball player will be allowed to play basketball once again, even though he is facing possession of heroin charges.

On Monday, a judge ruled on the motion for Geographic Expansion of Bond for Lewis Jackson IV. The motion will allow Jackson to fly out of the county to play on a German team.

Court records state "the defendant's bond is modified so he may travel to the country of Germany to pursue his professional basketball career."

Jackson was arrested in June for a traffic stop on Interstate 72. Deputies say they found more than 70 grams of heroin, two Xanax pills, and 8.4 grams of marijuana.

Court records show that Jackson must be back in the states for his April 2 hearing.

Jackson led Eisenhower to their last sectional championship in 2007 before a college career at Purdue. Jackson played professionally in Europe, then in the NBA D-League. He was waived by the Delaware 87ers in February of 2017, but last played in an actual game in the fall of 2016 with the Erie Bayhawks.