Mother pleads not guilty to toddler's death

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The mother accused of first-degree murder of her 2-year-old son plead not guilty in court.

Savannah Weiss appeared in the Coles County Courthouse Monday. A judge ruled that there was enough probable cause to continue the case. Weiss pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Charleston police say on, Dec. 4, they were called to 1052 1st Street for a report of a unresponsive two-year-old. When paramedics got on scene they found the child dead.

An autopsy showed the child died from dehydration and malnourishment. Police say Weiss confessed to leaving the child in a Pack & Play unattended at her residence for three days.

Weiss will appear in court again on Jan. 8. She's being held on a $1.5 million bond.