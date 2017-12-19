Community asked to remember K9 Deputy Kid

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office will hold a procession to honor the life of a K9 officers.

K9 Deputy Kid's funeral will be held on Friday. The funeral is closed to the public, however the sheriff's office is asking the public to line the procession route to show their condolences for the Kid.

The finalized route has not been set. The procession will start at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home at 2091 N. Oakland Avenue and end at the Macon County Courthouse at 253 E. Wood Street.

Kid passed away from a medical complication at the age of six. Deputies say the dog had a pre-existing medical condition that contributed to his death, adding he died from complications.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office will release the finalized route in the coming days.