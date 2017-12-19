O'Charley's shut down after sanitary inspection report

FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - O'Charley's in Forsyth was shut down Monday after a health code violation.

The Health department released the report that showed the restaurant received a sanitation score of 56. Any food facility with a score under 60, is forced to close down and correct the issues. Numerous violations were cited in the report including meat being past use by date, a dirty can opener, dishware exposed without adequate protection from contamination as well as a box of fish in a meat cooler dripping onto another container of meat.

Here is the complete report by the Macon County Health Department:

WAND News was contacted by viewers Monday night about the closure of O'Charley's, we reached out and staff answering the phone told us that they were not shut down by the health department but instead had "plumbing issues." Today, after receiving the health department report, we reached back out and management refused to comment.



The store reopened Tuesday for lunch.



This story will be updated.