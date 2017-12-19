House fire causes five-figure damage

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – An early morning house fire left a Rantoul building damaged on Tuesday.

The News-Gazette reports firefighters found the house, located at 137 Winding Lane, with heavy smoke and flames coming out of it. Crews came to the scene after midnight.

Investigators found the fire started in the utility room of the house, but a cause is unknown. Flames caused about $50,000 of damage.

The newspaper says tenant Deqdeious Roman escaped the fire. Clarence Smith owns the house.

A total of two engines, a rescue unit and 18 firefighters stopped the fire and left the area at about 2 a.m. Tuesday.