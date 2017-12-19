Officials: Vandals target UIS campus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois Springfield officials are looking for whoever is responsible for vandalized and stole items from the campus over the weekend.

Police say at least 12 areas in Brookens Library and the Public Affairs Center were hit by the suspect(s).

University officials say the suspect(s) damaged or stole TVs, computers and other equipment. It's not clear how much money the damage will cost.

Campus police were reviewing the surveillance video and hope that will give them a clue of who committed the crime.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call campus police at 206-6690 or Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.