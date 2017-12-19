Courage Connection receives $20k grant

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): A $20,000 dollar gift just in time for the holidays.

The Mary Kay Foundation donated the money to Courage Connection, a domestic violence shelter in Champaign.

Last year, Courage Connection provided more than 24,000 nights of shelter to women and children in need. They say this donation will go a long way.

"It allows us to provide services to clients that are sort of indirect expenses, so things like the light bill and the power bill," Megan Wolf, the Courage Connection Development Director, says. "Things that we have to have to operate and to help people but that are really difficult to get funding for."

The Mary Kay Foundation gave 150 of these $20,000 dollar grants to shelters across the country, totaling $3 million dollars in donations.