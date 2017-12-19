Donor's gift to help prescription payments

MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WAND) – An anonymous donation gave a boost to people who need prescription help.

The gift, valued in the thousands of dollars, is meant to help cover people who can’t afford to pay for medications. It went to Sav-Mor Pharmacy in Mt. Zion.

“I think that’s the reason this anonymous donor came to Sav-Mor Pharmacy is because we are local (and) we are a hometown pharmacy,” said pharmacist Mindy Amos. “We take pride in special individual service to each person and I think they in turn wanted to provide something to the local community. This was something that they could afford to do, so they’re just trying to pass along the spirit of Christmas and giving.”

This is the second year the same man has donated to the store. In 2016, he gave $1,000 to the same pharmacy.

His 2017 donation will help about 50 people pay for their medications.