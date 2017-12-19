Police surprise drivers with roadside gifts

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Danville police officers had a surprise for drivers when they pulled them over this week.

Police stopped 30 people in the Danville area and gave them envelopes, each of which had $100 inside of them. The News-Gazette reports the Danville Police Association Charitable Organization hands out a total of $3,000 each year.

This year marked the third year for the “Secret Santa” police initiative.

The newspaper followed Sgt. James Snyder as he stopped Mike and Debbie Foehrer on Monday. The couple was on the way to buy Christmas gifts for their family when Snyder pulled them over and handed them the money, along with a letter explaining the special initiative.

Foehrer told police the gift made a difference after she recently lost her job.

Police say they want to not only reward people who follow the rules with these rewards, but also help people who need the assistance.

The News-Gazette says police provided people living in homes for seniors with a holiday dinner on the same night.