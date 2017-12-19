State fair in need of new management

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Fair organizers are once again looking for leadership.

Manager Kevin Gordon is stepping down at the end of December after taking over the leadership role in the spring of 2016. He has worked with the Illinois State Fair for 17 years and with the state for a total of 29 years. He was the fair’s third manager in the last three years.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture says it is working on replacing the 56-year-old Gordon, who made $95,000 a year.

The person who leads the Illinois State Fair oversees that event in August, a late-summer state fair in DuQuoin and a variety of county fairs across Illinois. Other events are also involved.

The department says Gordon “successfully managed” the events he oversaw during “record-setting years”.