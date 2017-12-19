Sales tax bump approved, will face voters

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Logan County leaders unanimously approved a plan for a sales tax increase.

The referendum, which will go before voters in the March 20, 2018 election, passed with a 11-0 unanimous vote in the Logan County board. It would add 50 cents for every 100 dollars of goods a person buys.

One member of the board said a sales tax increase makes sense for improvements the county wants to make.

“If we went with a property tax increase, that would only increase on people who own property, so this way everybody’s involved in bettering the safety of this county,” said Building and Grounds Chairman Kevin Bateman.

Part of the reason for the tax push has to do with damage the Logan County courthouse sustained last week, when a chunk of the outer dome crashed through glass and into the building. That dome would be replaced with copper.

County leaders also want to expand the nearby county jail, which sits in Logan County’s safety complex.