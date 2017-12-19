Over 100 pounds of marijuana seized in bust

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WAND) – Two men are behind bars after police found pounds of marijuana in their car.

At about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Indiana State Police say they arrested California man Tong Pan, 43, and Virginia man Liandi Zhang, 52, after an officer stopped them on Interstate 72 eastbound and at a location west of Greenfield’s Mount Comfort Road exit. Police say the stop initially happened because the minivan was speeding.

A state trooper became suspicious of the story the men presented and smelled a marijuana odor coming from the minivan. Police say the trooper searched it and found more than 120 pounds of the drug. They say the marijuana was shrink-wrapped, individually packaged and placed in a number of containers and bags.

Police say Pan and Zhang told them they were driving from California to Virginia.

Both men are in the Marion County Jail. They face dealing and possession of marijuana charges.