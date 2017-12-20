Decatur's Acree makes incredible climb into national spotlight

DECATUR -- On any given day at the Crossfit Enhance gym, you might see Casey Acree doing Olympic rings, lunges with heavy weights or an unseemly amount of crunches.



He spends up to 12 hours a day at the gym as an instructor and as an athlete training for the national stage.



But what makes the former multisport star at Sangamon Valley High special isn't his 2016 national championship at the Wodapalooza competition in South Florida -- it's his attitude in the face of what others would call a disability.



Acree was born with a partially deformed left arm -- meaning that his rope climbs to the ceiling and enormous amounts of weights being lifted are all done with one fully functional hand and a whole lot of gusto.



How he's handled that adversity is explained in the O. Henry quote that his mother taught him. It's tattooed on his side and reads: "It is oftentimes a blessing to not know our limitations. It is the only way to accomplish the impossible."