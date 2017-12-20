Crime Stoppers looking for alphabet thief

ILLIOPOLIS, Ill. (WAND) - An alphabet thief is still on the run after they stole the letters L-O-L from an Illiopolis sign in October.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties will now offer a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect(s).

On Oct.11 between 8 p.m. and midnight the letters were stolen from a concrete sign along the highway. The sign has been part of the village since the early 50's.

The three letters are valued at $3,750 each for a total of $11,250. Mayor Sam Rogers told WAND-TV in October that he would like the letters returned and in their original condition. Since then a community member stepped up and donated new letters to replace the stolen ones.

Information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 788-8427, online or by texting TIP672. Any tip leading to an arrest could be worth $2,500.