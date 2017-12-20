Crime Stoppers looking for alphabet thief

Crime Stoppers looking for alphabet thiefPosted:
O'Charley's shut down after sanitary inspection report
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - O'Charley's in Forsyth was shut down Monday after a health code violation.
Decatur's Acree makes incredible climb into national spotlight
DECATUR -- On any given day at the Crossfit Enhance gym, you might see Casey Acree doing Olympic rings, lunges with heavy weights or an unseemly amount of crunches. He spends up to 12 hours a day at the gym as an instructor and as an athlete training for the national stage. But what makes the former multisport star at Sangamon Valley High special isn't his 2016 national championship at the Wodapalooza competition in South Florida -- it's his attitude in the face of what others would...
Over 100 pounds of marijuana seized in bust
MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WAND) – Two men are behind bars after police found pounds of marijuana in their car.
5 wanted in Macon County 'naughty list'
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies need your help as they search for five suspects this holiday season.
Women charged after 5 hurt with glue gun at Chicago day care
Two women are facing charges after five children were injured with a hot glue gun at a Chicago day care where they worked.
Community asked to remember K9 Deputy Kid
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office will hold a procession to honor the life of a K9 officers.
I-TEAM: Atlanta Library in hot water over controversial grant
Atlanta, Ill (WAND) – The Illinois Secretary of State is demanding repayment of a $25,000 grant made to the Atlanta Library in Logan County and some residents agree the money needs to be returned.
Appellate Court Judge dies Tuesday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner announced the death of Judge John Schmidt Tuesday morning.
Coroner: No suspicion of foul play in baby's death
Investigators say they do not suspect foul play in the death of a three-month-old infant early Monday morning.
Police in Illinois will begin roadside drug tests
Police in northwestern Illinois will soon try out new tests meant to quickly detect if drivers have drugs in their systems.
