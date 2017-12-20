2 caught on Macon County 'naughty list'

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two suspects on the Macon County Sheriff's Department's "Naughty List" have been arrested.

Deputies arrested Stephanie Ruffini on a warrant for burglary and Robert Winningham on a warrant for unlawful vehicular invasion and aggravated battery.

The sheriff's office is still looking for three people on their list, including Antwan Gaddy for a manufacture and delivery of cocaine warrant, Lance Sawyer on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender, and Joshawua Davis for an unlawful restraint warrant and four counts of domestic battery.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says it’s offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest regarding any of five people. Anonymous tips can be sent to Decatur/Macon County Area Crime Stoppers at 423-8477.