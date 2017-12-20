Kroger donates to Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Kroger chose Decatur as one of the 15 recipients for a donation to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive.

Kroger made a $1,000 donation at its store at Airport Plaza. Bell ringers will be at Decatur Kroger stores through Saturday

"We've had a partnership for some time and it has been a great partnership. So, it's something we want to continue and help, help others in need," said Rashad Webb.

Kroger made donations to 14 other kettles in the central division. The division covers Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Michigan and Ohio.

The Salvation Army provides food, shelter and clothing for the homeless and those in need.