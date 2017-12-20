Copper stolen from Richland Community College

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police say a large amount of copper was stolen from Richland Community College.

According to police, over 500 feet of copper wire was taken. The wire is estimated to cost over $7,500.

The wire was stolen from a fenced in construction area on the campus.

Police don't have any suspects at this time, but say Richland officials they are reviewing surveillance video of the area to see if that helps in their search.

Anyone with information should contact Decatur Police.