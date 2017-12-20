Park Board OKs bid for amphitheater viewing decks

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Park Board have approved plans for three viewing decks at the planned Lakeshore Landing amphitheater in Nelson Park.

At a meeting Wednesday, board members approved a $205,265 bid by Christy-Foltz to build the three viewing decks, which groups can reserve and which will include room for 150 people or more, planners said,

The viewing decks are one of eleven "alternates," options the park board can choose to include in the final project. Others include an irrigation system and artificial grass on the amphitheater's lower terrace, board members said.

Last year, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation donated $3.9 million to fund the amphitheater.