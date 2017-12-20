Taylorville could see new solar farm

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A new solar farm is in the works for a Christian County Community.

On Tuesday, the county board approved a special use petition to zone an area in Taylorville's Greenwood Township. Board members also addressed concerns about the location of the new solar farm.

North Carolina firm, Cisco Solar LLC has proposed to build the farm on the south end of the county.

No word yet on when the farm will be built.