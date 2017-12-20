Ameren donates food & cash to Northeast Community Fund

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The Northeast Community Fund, which has a food pantry in Decatur, has found a Santa in Ameren Illinois.

The electric and gas utility donated 3,400 cans of food on Wednesday. It also made a cash donation of $5,900.

The canned goods were collected by employees of Ameren’s Customer Care Center in Decatur.

The Northeast Community Fund provides food to about 1,600 – 2,000 families each month. It works out to an estimated monthly total of approximately 3,500 – 4,000 individuals monthly.