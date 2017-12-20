New brewery opens in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) Door 4 Brewing Co. opened its doors Wednesday afternoon.

Opening the brewery took a "long road," according to head brewer Jimmy Misner.

"I think it's a great place to be," Misner said. "I think there's great people here. The staff is nice. The environment is unlike anything we have in the immediate area. I think everyone should come down and give it a fair shake."

The brewery, located in Decatur's Marquis Campus, is open Monday-Friday from 3-11 p.m., Saturday from 11a.m.-11p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.-6p.m.

