HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital receives donation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital received a large donation thanks Walmart and Sam's Club associates.

The associates helped raise $124,628 to be donated to the children's hospital. This was part of their annual Children's Miracle Network Hospitals campaign, This was part of a national fundraising campaign that raised more than $35 million for 170 member hospitals throughout the country.

"There is a great sense of community when our associates and our customers can rally around a cause we all believe in like supporting CMN Hospitals," said Kyla Luckie, Walmart Regional General Manager. "We always say that every dollar counts, and we are so grateful for our customers and members who donate to help children live better. Their passion for helping kids served by HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital has never wavered, and it inspires us to go bigger and do more every year."

The donation will go toward various programs at St. John's.

"It goes towards a number of different things you know what funds from Walmart and their fundraising campaign will go toward pet therapy, music therapy, toys and games you find in the playroom, life saving equipment it's all over the children's hospital and what they get and it benefits" said Dave Newton, Program Director of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals at HSHS St. John's.

This was the 30th year Walmart and Sam's Clubs have donated.