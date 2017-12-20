$44 million dollars in student fee's being used for backlogged renovations

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): Student fee's are being put into action at the University of Illinois.

More than $44 million dollars will be used for finishing up backlogged renovations. This includes elevators, bathrooms, and HVAC systems.

Officials say a committee of four students and four administrators chose the projects with "great care".

"The people on the committee do their homework," Doris Reeser, with Capital Programs at Urbana, says. "They ask their peers for suggestions and the projects that are ultimately selected are those that would benefit campus and future generations of students."

The renovations will be done over the next two years.

You can view a full list of the projects chosen here.