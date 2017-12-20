Police: Fight left person with facial injuries

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a fight ended with someone going to the hospital.

At about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers say they responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of West Marietta St. and found evidence of a fight and gunfire. Police say a battery victim suffered “significant” but not life-threatening injuries from the fight to their face. A private car took that person to hospital care.

Police do not believe gunshots hit anyone.

Police want anyone with information to call the Decatur Police Department at (217)424-2711.

