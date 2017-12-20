Murder case may see trial delayed

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A father charged with murder could see his trial date pushed back.

Lawyers involved in the case of Duan Lewis, 24, say a possible trial date change depends on a forensic expert’s review of medical evidence connected to the case. Lewis is facing a first-degree murder charge after police say he shook his 5-month old daughter, Daniya Lewis, in a way that caused her death. The child died on March 28, 2017.

Lewis entered a not guilty plea earlier this year.

Defense attorney Karen Root says this expert is already reviewing evidence, but added she needs to know for sure if grant money she applied for can cover the cost. Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith noted in court in that the date could be pushed back because of the defense team’s payment questions.

Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott says prosecutors also have medical witnesses, a group that could include doctors, to call into court. His office says the lack of certainty revolving around the forensic expert’s review could push them to wait to schedule a trial date, because those witnesses need to have enough notice before they’re called in.

Lewis will be in court for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 23, 2018.