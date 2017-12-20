Staley Museum offers open house, takes donations

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur locals had the chance to check out a piece of history this Christmas.

The Staley Museum held an open house for the public on Wednesday. The event allowed people to enter the historic building with donations instead of a cash cost. Non-perishable items went to local charities, with half of all items going to the Salvation Army.

Museum organizers said the open house was held in memory of Grant Stanley, who died at 48 years old earlier in 2017.

“He was a very big supporter of the museum and he loved Christmas, so we decided that we wanted to do an annual Christmas event in his memory. We were going to call it “Christmas at the Museum” and it would be an open house.”

The open house happened from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.