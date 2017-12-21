MacArthur's Amir Brummett signs with NIU in emotional ceremony

DECATUR -- Central Illinois football and basketball fans are used to seeing MacArthur star Amir Brummett soar for jaw-dropping dunks and break off 80-yard runs on the football field.



But at his signing on Wednesday, the focus was on his mother and his gratitude for her sacrifices as she raised four kids by herself.



As Brummett made his commitment to Northern Illinois official with the flick of a pen, it became very clear that the range of emotion on display was the real story. For the Brummetts, it was a celebration of a family member overcoming the odds and realizing his dream of playing college football at a high level.



Northern Illinois' persistent recruitment of the multi-sport star ended in a win for the Huskie program. Head coach Rod Carey enthusiastically tweeted out:



"?Offered

?Committed

?Signed

?Amir Brummett is a HUSKIE!

Really excited this freak athlete is coming to DeKalb! # GoHusk18s # theHardWay # NSD18."