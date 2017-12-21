Fast-rising St. Teresa prospect Branyan inks with SIU

DECATUR -- Beau Branyan's recruitment is a lesson in patience.



Despite being pressured to sign with the handful of Division-II schools that were hot on his trail, the 265-pound lineman kept his recruitment open. Then the Division-I offers began pouring in starting on November 17 with Morehead State, then preferred walk-on spots at Iowa and Illinois, and more scholarship offers to Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri State.



Branyan chose the Salukis, and on Wednesday he signed with Southern Illinois with his family, friends and coaches on hand at St. Teresa.



He said he will redshirt his first season on campus as he adds weight, and then play offensive line.



The Salukis landed four players from the 217 area code on the early signing day: Sacred Heart-Griffin running back Tremayne Lee, Rochester quarterback Nic Baker and Centennial receiver Jaden Roberts-Thomas and Branyan.