URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana police continue to look for suspects in a home invasion.

Police say two men broke into an apartment in the 800 block of Sunset Drive on Wednesday morning. The suspects were armed with a gun.

According to police, the suspects are a 21-year-old and a 28-year-old. The suspects injured one resident of the apartment. Their injuries were minor.

The robbers also stole electronics and cash from the apartment. A clear description of the suspects was not yet released.