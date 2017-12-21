Man wounded in Champaign apartment shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police were on the scene of a shooting in Champaign Thursday night.

Officers say the shooting happened at Town Center Apartments in the 2400 block of N. Neil Street around 6 p.m.

When on scene police located a subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries were believed to be serious.

Several shell casings were found at the scene leading police believe there was more than one shooter. Police also say several properties were damaged near the shooting.

Police have not said anything about what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 373-8477.