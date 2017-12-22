Family makes light of wind farm with Christmas decorations

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) – A family in Warrensburg who can see hundreds of windmills from their backyard is making light of the situation with their Christmas decorations.

The family decided to make their very own wind turbine and place it in their front yard with Santa’s sleigh and Santa stuck to one of the blades.

According to the family, they were the towns best holiday decoration for the year. Hopefully Santa doesn’t actually end up in a wind turbine on Christmas.