Taylorville schools weigh "attendance centers"

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The Taylorville school district has proposed teaching elementary students at “attendance centers” at two of the district’s three elementary schools next school year.

Administrators discussed the proposal at a December 11 school board meeting, but WAND has not received responses to requests for information about that discussion in the days since. In response to an open records request, district officials sent a Power-Point Presentation given at the meeting.

“The administration has discussed the need to go to 2 elementary attendance centers for the 2017-2018 school year,” the presentation began. It went on to list “factors to consider” including: enrollment, class size, special education teachers, nurses, future planning and scheduling for art, music and PE.

The presentation listed three possible scenarios for the 2018-2019 school year:

1. 296 students would attend Memorial Elementary for Kindergarten and first Grade, 459 students would attend North Elementary for second through fourth grade, and Stonington Elementary would be an alternative center.

2. 446 students would attend North Elementary for Kindergarten through second grade, 309 students would attend Memorial Elementary for third and fourth grades, and Stonington Elementary would be an alternative center.

3. 446 students would attend North Elementary for Kindergarten through second grade, 309 students would attend Stonington Elementary for third and fourth grade, and Memorial Elementary would be an alternative center.

Currently, 54 students attend Stonington Elementary for Kindergarten through third grade, 399 students attend North Elementary for Kindergarten through second grade and 334 students attend Memorial Elementary for third and fourth grades.