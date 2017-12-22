Champaign issues warning for door-to-door sales

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign leaders are requiring door-to-door salesmen to carry permits.

The city issued a Facebook statement on the matter after receiving questions from citizens about the issue. To receive a sales permit, each person has to pass a background check and agree to follow certain Champaign rules.

The permits allow people selling items, taking orders or items or asking for donations to go door-to-door between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. People are required to show homeowners the permit when they’re asked for one.

A photo of what a legal permit looks like is attached to this article.

Children under 14 years old and people who are only distributing information do not need permits. Champaign leaders say everyone is required to respect “no trespassing” or “no soliciting” signs.

Champaign leaders are warning people against letting door-to-door solicitors into houses or giving out personal information. Call non-emergency Champaign police dispatch if a seller doesn’t have a permit at (217)333-8911.