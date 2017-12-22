A procession for fallen K-9 Deputy

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Friday the Macon County Sheriffs Department laid to rest K-9 Deputy Kid.

Kid, died from a pre-existing medical complication. The Sheriffs Department retired Kid at the beginning of the month. The 6-year-old worked alongside Court Security Officer Alan Engdale.

The Macon County Sheriffs Department, along with other departments in Central Illinois processed through Decatur from Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral home to the Macon County Court House here Deputy Kid worked.

Many people stood alongside the road to honor Kids. Joanie Randles are her dog Woofy stood along the sidewalk to watch Kid come to his final resting place. Randles says she stood to watch because she felt like it was the right thing to do.