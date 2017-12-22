Car crashes into Kroger store display

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a car crashed into a display at a Kroger store on Friday.

Officers say the woman behind the wheel had a medical condition, which caused her to roll into a display at the front of Kroger (1401 West King St.) at a slow speed. Police say she did not actually hit the building.

The woman went to the hospital for treatment related to her medical condition. The crash did not leave her with any injuries or her car with any damage.

The Kroger store has since cleaned up the scene.