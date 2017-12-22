'Safe Ride' taxis available at Lincoln bars

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Bar customers in Lincoln have an option for a ride home if they’ve had too much to drink.

The ALMH Community Health Collaborative in Lincoln says people can take advantage of what it calls “SAFE RIDE” tickets. The customer can then call 732-8294 for a cab to use free of charge. The collaborative has paid for the taxi rides.

“Our hope is that the community will remember the service is available and that bartenders will suggest it when necessary,” said collaborative director Angela Stoltzenburg.

Organizers hope people will take advantage and keep streets safer by preventing drunk driving crashes. Bars across Lincoln are expected to offer the program during the holiday season.