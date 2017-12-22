Deputies: Suspect dumped dogs in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say someone dumped the bodies of several dogs on the side of the road in McLean County.

At about 11 a.m. on Thursday, a witness caught a photo of a small, dark-colored SUV speeding down a rural road west of Bloomington. Deputies say the driver of this SUV is accused of leaving the bodies of two small dogs in that area.

Deputies say one of the dogs in a male white Chihuahua, while the other is a possible light-colored shih tzu mix with shaggy hair. Police believe the second dog weighs between 8 and 10 pounds.

Deputies are continuing to investigate this case. They want anyone with information to call Deputy Jason Simmons or Detective Morganne Trickett at (309)434-6570.