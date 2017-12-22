WAND rings bells for Salvation Army

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Christmas is right around the corner and WAND employees decided to ring it in, in style at Walmart North in Decatur.

Anchors, reporters and producers rang bells for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. The organization is hoping to raise $150,000 in the Decatur area alone. All proceeds will go toward the Salvation Army’s charitable work in central Illinois.

4 p.m. anchor Deron Molen even made a little bit of a poem to commemorate the day:

‘Twas the weekend before Christmas and all through Decatur

Shoppers were rushing. “Bye! See you later!”

The kettles were packed with kindness and care

In hopes it would help the needy out there.

News anchors posted up outside a Walmart store

Ringing bells and smiling; it’s not even a chore!

And Caryn and her coat — and I and my sweater

Knew another random standup would make this story better.

When out on the parking lot there arose such a clatter.

I ran from my post to see what was the matter.

Away from my spot, I flew like a flash

Hoping the news vehicle didn’t get hit in a crash.

If Aaron knew, he’d be very upset.

I haven’t been here three weeks. Nope. Not yet.

But thankfully all is still well.

I got right back to work ringing that bell.

No Santa shorts today; I’ll spare you that sight.

But Merry Christmas to all! And to all a good night!