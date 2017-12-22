Shoppers rush to buy last-minute gifts

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – With the holiday just days away, Christmas shoppers are going through a list-minute push for presents.

WAND-TV caught up with several people as they looked for new things to wrap and place under their trees or potentially use as stocking stuffers. On Friday, people were looking for everything in between.

“I’m way ahead of my usual shopping,” Bill Rotz said.

Other people had finished their Christmas shopping. With that stress gone, the time had come to kick back and relax.

“It’s all about family and spending time and enjoying the Christmas lights and just getting wrapped up in the whole Christmas feeling,” said Sarah Butts.

One of the shoppers WAND-TV talked to had a message for central Illinois.

“I just wish for holiday cheer for everyone and I wish everyone good health through the new year,” Keith Guinn said.