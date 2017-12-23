Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 12/22Posted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Car crashes into Kroger store display
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a car crashed into a display at a Kroger store.
-
Deputies: Suspect dumped dogs in McLean County
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say someone dumped the bodies of several dogs on the side of the road in McLean County.
-
Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 12/22
It's a Christmas week edition of the Friday Frenzy! Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they take you on a whiparound the area in boys high school basketball. At the St. Teresa Christmas tournament, all four higher seeds won for the second straight day thanks to (1) LSA knocking off (5) Riverton 58-35, (2) Heyworth defeating (6) Maroa-Forsyth 66-39, (3) St. Teresa racing past (7) Blue Ridge 84-43 and (4) Mt. Pulaski's convincing win over (8) Sullivan 62-30. Top performances included ...
-
Patrol finds more than 20 pounds of THC-infused cookies
LEXINGTON, Mo. (AP) — These were not grandma's Christmas cookies.
-
Family makes light of wind farm with Christmas decorations
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) – A family in Warrensburg who can see hundreds of windmills from their backyard is making light of the situation with their Christmas decorations.
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
O'Charley's shut down after sanitary inspection report
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - O'Charley's in Forsyth was shut down Monday after a health code violation.
-
DeWitt County residents blow back on possible wind farms
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) — Wind farms could be coming to DeWitt County and some residents are not too happy about it.
-
Disease tests at veterans home return negative
QUINCY, Ill. (WAND) – A test for Legionnaires’ disease at a Quincy veterans home came back with mostly negative results.
-
Police: Fight left person with facial injuries
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a fight ended with someone going to the hospital.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Friday Frenzy Part 1: 12/22/2017
-
Car crashes into Kroger store display
-
Overnight Forecast
-
Deputies: Suspect dumped dogs in McLean County
-
DeWitt County residents blow back on possible wind farms
-
MacArthur's Amir Brummett signs with NIU in emotional ceremony
-
O'Charley's shut down after sanitary inspection report
-
Friday Frenzy Part 3: 12/22/2017
-
St. Teresa Christmas Tournament: Day One
-
A procession for fallen K-9 Deputy
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-