Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 12/22

It's a Christmas week edition of the Friday Frenzy! Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they take you on a whiparound the area in boys high school basketball.



At the St. Teresa Christmas tournament, all four higher seeds won for the second straight day thanks to (1) LSA knocking off (5) Riverton 58-35, (2) Heyworth defeating (6) Maroa-Forsyth 66-39, (3) St. Teresa racing past (7) Blue Ridge 84-43 and (4) Mt. Pulaski's convincing win over (8) Sullivan 62-30. Top performances included Mt. Pulaski's Gezus Oliver scoring 27 points (25 in the first half) for the Toppers.



Elsewhere in the viewing area, Shelbyville got 28 points from Turner Pullen, 26 from Malcolm Miller and the Rams erased a four-point fourth quarter deficit to beat hot-shooting Altamont 81-69. Senior guard Mitchell Stevenson scored 40 points for the Indians.



In Lincoln, Isaiah Bowers and the Railers stifled Charleston 62-20, while elsewhere in the Apollo Mahomet-Seymour topped Effingham 56-50 on the road.