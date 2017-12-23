Two inmates escape from the Christian County jail

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- One of the inmates has been found. Christian county sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp confirmed to WAND news that Rodney Sizemore was found at 4:54 today.

He said that the escaped inmate was located in Taylorville, and that the sheriffs department was able to apprehend him because of tips from the public. The sheriffs office asks that the public continue to provide them with tips until Mackenzie Brion is found.

Kettelkamp says once both inmates are found the sheriffs office will release information on what lead to the two men escaping.

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Two inmates have escaped the Christian County jail in Taylorville.

The inmates who escaped were 23 year old Mackenzie J. Brion and 19 year old Rodney D. Sizemore both of Taylorville.

Mackenzie Brion was being held for possession of a controlled substance and had a $10,000 bond.

Rodney Sizemore was being held for Possession of a stolen vehicle, violation of an order of protection, Battery, and Aggravated Battery to a police officer and had a $70,000 bond.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has information about the location of these two individuals to contact the sheriff’s office at 217-824-4961.

We will continue to bring you more on this story as it develops.