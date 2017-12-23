SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Life after prison can be difficult.

However, Shift Into New Gear is making this a little easier for ex-offenders. On Saturday, S.I.N.G hosted a Christmas party for it's members to come together.

SING is a 501 c 3 not-for-profit organization that provides reunification services to families where parents have been recently released from incarceration. Over 1,000 individuals are released from state and federal prisons into Sangamon County each year.

SING's mission is to reconnect formerly incarcerated individuals with their children and strive to improve the quality of life for these families by providing a road map of services and resources that strengthen family ties and lead to self- sufficient.

Anyone who would like to donate can send donations to SING to UCB Bank on Stevenson and 6th St.