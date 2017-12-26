Decatur man shot to death on Christmas night

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man died in a Christmas night shooting.

The Macon County coroner confirmed Marvin T. Murphy, 39, died at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Police were called the 1600 block of North 32nd Street at 9:24 p.m. Monday for a report of a man shot. Officers found Murphy and emergency crews rushed him to a DMH, where he died just before 11pm.

Murphy's autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Police tell WAND News they have no known suspects and are asking for information in the shooting death. Anyone who may have information is encouraged to call Decatur Police at (217) 424-2734 or CrimeStoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.